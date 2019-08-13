Pennisi, Patricia A. "Pat"

Pennisi, Patricia A. "Pat" November 27, 1946 - August 10, 2019 VISITATION: Thursday, August 15th, 4-7pm, with a 7pm Vigil Service at the Home for Funerals Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10am Friday, August 16th, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment: Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com. Home for Funerals Chapel 708 Georgia Ave., Norfolk, NE | 402-371-3330

