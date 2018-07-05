Pennell, William Lee

Oct 16, 1920 - May 10, 2018. Lee Pennell of Salt Lake City UT, formerly of Omaha, is survived by his wife of 70 years, LaVonne; children, Charlotte (Lyle) Karre, Craig (Peg) Pennell, and Cathy Fiegenschuh; 6 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held Sunday, September 9, at the Lord of Love Lutheran Church, 10405 Fort Street in Omaha. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER.
WESTLAWN-HILLCREST, 5701 Center St., 402-556-2500, www.westlawnhillcrest.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.