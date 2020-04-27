Pelzer, Irene

Pelzer, Irene February 2, 1922 - April 25, 2020 Gretna, NE. Preceded in death by husband, Clarence "Red" Pelzer; parents; 3 brothers: Harold, Elmer, and Carl; and 2 granddaughters: Jenny Carter and DaNelle Dye. Survived by son, Ronald (Sonya) Pelzer of Superior, NE; daughters: Betty (David) Tucker of CA, Joyce (Gary) Thompson of Omaha, Connie (Mike) Sondgeroth of Topeka KS, Donna (Jeff) Kienitz of Chadron NE, Diane (Jon) Stites of Omaha, Peggy (Jeff) Salberg, and Debbie (Prosper) VanderWeijden all of Gretna; 19 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and brother, Don (Edith "Kaye") Petersen of Louisville, NE. Private Family Service with Public Services at a later date. Memorials to Springfield Memorial Cemetery, or the Gretna Volunteer Fire Department. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Irene Pelzer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.