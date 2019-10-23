Pellican, Richard L.

Pellican, Richard L. September 4, 1944 - October 21, 2019 Survived by sister, Kathleen Ertzner (Robert); nephews, Dr. Thomas Ertzner (Tresa), Allen Ertzner (Kathy), David Ertzner; niece, Julie Conant (Terry); many great-nieces and great-nephews. FUNERAL: Friday, October 25, 10am, at West Center Chapel. Interment: Westlawn. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

