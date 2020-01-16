Pelletier, Wilfride CMSgt USAF (Ret)

Pelletier, Wilfride CMSgt USAF (Ret) April 25, 1929 - January 13, 2020 Age 90. Preceded in death by parents, Leo and Martha; brother, Douglas. Survived by wife of 68 years, Gerda Pelletier; children: Steven Pelletier (Pam), Linda Pelletier, Terry Adcock (Jay), and Peter Pelletier (Mary); six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, January 17th, 10am, Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Inurnment: Friday, January 17th, at 1pm, Omaha National Cemetery. Military Honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. Memorials to Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org) and Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org). BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Wilfride Pelletier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.