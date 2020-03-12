Pelletier, Paul J. July 30, 1935 - March 5, 2020 VISITATION on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 57pm at Bethany Funeral Home with a Vigil Service to follow. FUNERAL MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 10am at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 4002 J St., Omaha, NE. 68107. Burial Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

