Pelletier, Paul J. July 30, 1935 - March 5, 2020 Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Beatrice (Matton); and stepfather, Stanley Jaworski; and his father Albert J. Pelletier. He is survived by his sister, Pauline J. Sullivan; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends VISITATION on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 57pm at Bethany Funeral Home with a Vigil Service to follow. FUNERAL MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10am at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 4002 J St., Omaha, NE. 68107. Burial Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials St. Stanislaus Catholic Church BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Pelletier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.