Pejic, Doug September 13, 1966 - April 27, 2020 Preceded in death by his father, Zdravko and sister, Darleen. Survived by mother, Verica Pejic; sons, Jordan Pejic and Elijah Smith; brother, David Pejic; niece, Samantha DeCamp; nephew, Michael DeCamp; mother of his children, Jeana Smith. SERVICES: Tuesday, May 5, at 1pm at the 72nd Street Chapel. Interment, Forest Lawn Cemetery. VISITATION: Monday, May 4, 4-7pm, at the 72nd Street Chapel. Memorials to the family. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 St. | 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

To send flowers to the family of Doug Pejic, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 4
Visitation
Monday, May 4, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 5
Funeral Service
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
1:00PM
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

