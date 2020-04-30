Pejic, Doug September 13, 1966 - April 27, 2020 SERVICES PENDING John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

To send flowers to the family of Doug Pejic, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 4
Visitation
Monday, May 4, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 5
Funeral Service
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
1:00PM
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.