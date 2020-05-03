Peitzmeier, Ralph H. "Bud" December 26, 1929 - April 29, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Mildred. Survived by children: Daniel (Jan) Peitzmeier, Mark Peitzmeier, Patti (Ronald) Olechoski, Ron (Colleen) Peitzmeier, Jeff (Jody) Peitzmeier; 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; brother, David (Diane) Peitzmeier; sister-in-law, Donna Peitzmeier. He truly was everyone's Grandpa Bud. Nothing made him happier than being with family and friends. VISITATION begins Monday, 5pm, with a Wake Service at 6:30pm, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 74 & Vinton St. FUNERAL: Tuesday, 10am, St. Joan of Arc Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Joan of Arc Church. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Funeral Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

