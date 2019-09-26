Peitzmeier, Carol

Peitzmeier, Carol March 16, 1936 - September 27, 2019 Carol Peitzmeier, age 83, is survived by her daughter, Teri and grandson, Christopher; brothers, Ralph Peitzmeier and David Peitzmeier; sisters-in-law, Diane Peitzmeier and Donna Peitzmeier; three generations of loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Chris and Caroline (Bart) Peitzmeier; brothers, Jim and Glenn; sister, Janet Parr; brother-in-law Tony Parr; nephew, Tom Parr; and sister-in-law, Mildred Peitzmeier. Services Friday, September 27th at 11am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive in Omaha. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

