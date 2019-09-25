Peitz, Timothy John, "Tim"

Peitz, Timothy John, "Tim" September 1, 1955 - September 20, 2019 Timothy John "Tim" Peitz, went to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 20, 2019 in Oklahoma City, OK. He was born in Yankton, SD on September 1, 1955 to Joseph and Sylvia Peitz and grew up in Hartington, NE. Tim was a gentle giant of a man who loved to learn, fly airplanes, repair machinery, and help people. He worked as a diesel mechanic and owned his own business. Tim was active in his church and loved to act in plays that shared the Gospel. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Sylvia Peitz; sister, Karen (Peitz) Stunden; and daughter, Kristen. Tim is survived by his wife, Jane Peitz; children: Toni (Buckley) Hamilton, Tyler (Angie) Peitz, Jenni (Chris) Togneri, Lisa Thoene, Chris Pinkerton, Daniel Pinkerton, Sarah (Scott) Bingham, Katlyn Judd, and Matthew (Shelby) Pinkerton; twelve grandchildren; siblings; nieces and nephews, and many friends. VIEWING: Thursday, Sep 26th from 5pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Friday, Sep 27th at 10:30am at Bellevue Christian Center, 1400 Harvell Drive, Bellevue, NE, with interment following at Evergreen Memorial Park. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

