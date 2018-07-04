Pegler, JoAnn G. Age 91 JoAnn G. Pegler, of Lincoln, passed away June 30, 2018. Born August 5, 1926 in Lincoln, NE, to Carl Stanley and Charlotte (Warthon) Guenzel. Homemaker. JoAnn was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, and Junior League of Lincoln. She served as Trustee of the University of Nebraska Foundation and Lincoln Public Schools Foundation. Family members include her son, Donald (Coleen) Pegler III; daughters, Leslie (Doug) Deeter and Susan (John, Jr.) Hoppe; grandchildren: Katey (Jake) Pickel, Marian Pegler, Ellie Pegler, Dyan Pegler, Cary (Chad) Kline, Trent Deeter, Scott (Lindsey) Semrad, and Jeff (Jamie) Semrad; great-grandchildren: Sam, Ben and Max Kline, Gabby, Sophia and Madelyn Semrad, Blake and Griffin Semrad, Ainsley, Tatum and Reed Pickel. Preceded in death by her husband, Donald H. Pegler, Jr.; parents; brother, Jack Guenzel; and sister, Jean Olsson. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30am Thursday, July 5, 2018, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 6001 A Street, with The Rev. Susanna DesMarais officiating. Prior private family interment. No Visitation. Memorials to The Lighthouse, Lincoln Children's Zoo, Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools, or Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com. ROPER & SONS FUNERAL SERVICES 4300 O St., Lincoln, NE (402) 476-1225
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.