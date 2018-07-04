Pegler, JoAnn G. Age 91 JoAnn G. Pegler, of Lincoln, passed away June 30, 2018. Born August 5, 1926 in Lincoln, NE, to Carl Stanley and Charlotte (Warthon) Guenzel. Homemaker. JoAnn was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, and Junior League of Lincoln. She served as Trustee of the University of Nebraska Foundation and Lincoln Public Schools Foundation. Family members include her son, Donald (Coleen) Pegler III; daughters, Leslie (Doug) Deeter and Susan (John, Jr.) Hoppe; grandchildren: Katey (Jake) Pickel, Marian Pegler, Ellie Pegler, Dyan Pegler, Cary (Chad) Kline, Trent Deeter, Scott (Lindsey) Semrad, and Jeff (Jamie) Semrad; great-grandchildren: Sam, Ben and Max Kline, Gabby, Sophia and Madelyn Semrad, Blake and Griffin Semrad, Ainsley, Tatum and Reed Pickel. Preceded in death by her husband, Donald H. Pegler, Jr.; parents; brother, Jack Guenzel; and sister, Jean Olsson. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30am Thursday, July 5, 2018, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 6001 A Street, with The Rev. Susanna DesMarais officiating. Prior private family interment. No Visitation. Memorials to The Lighthouse, Lincoln Children's Zoo, Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools, or Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com. ROPER & SONS FUNERAL SERVICES 4300 O St., Lincoln, NE (402) 476-1225

