Peetz, Dwaine J., M.D. Age 96 - March 6, 2020 Dwaine of Neligh, NE passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home. FUNERAL SERVICES: at 10:30am Wednesday, March 11, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh, with Father Pat Nields, Officiating. BURIAL will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh, with Military Rites conducted by Neligh American Legion Post #172 and VFW #5287. VISITATION: from 5-7pm on Tuesday, March 10, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm, also at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Condolences may be directed to the family at: www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com BEYER SNIDER MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME Neligh, NE 402-485-3323 | beyersnidermemorialfh.com

