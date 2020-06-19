Peery, James William

Peery, James William Age 86 James William Peery was born January 17, 1934 in Tazewell, Virginia and died peacefully at home in Elkhorn, Nebraska on June 16, 2020. He was predeceased by his father, Samuel; his mother, Lurah; his brother, Paul Peery; and sister, Margaret Cain. Jim is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lois; brother, Marshall Peery; sisters, Macie McAlexander and Wanda Evans; daughters, Debra Peery, Teresa Smith (Andy), Brenda Baker (Jeff), Tricia Boukal (Kurtis); grandchildren, Angie Coleman (Scott), Kristie Weber, Tim Sanwick (Cat), Sammi Baker, Maddy Boukal, Lily Boukal; great-grandchildren, Mason, Emma, Riley, Aidan, Mia, and Tomi; and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins. Jim met Lois Appleton in Portsmouth, Ohio and they later married at the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on June 11, 1955. Jim worked for Peter Kiewit Sons and moved several times, eventually landing in Omaha, Nebraska in 1963 where they raised their family and made lifelong friends. Jim worked as a Vice-President/Equipment Manager for Kiewit until he retired at the age of 54 after 37 years of service. His favorite retirement past times included wintering at their condo in Punta Gorda, Florida, Nebraska football, traveling the world with Lois, golfing, spending as much time outside as possible, gardening, and taking care of his family. His family will be saying their good-byes in a private service. Graveside service will be held privately for the family at the Elkhorn Cemetery in Elkhorn, NE. Condolences can be sent or left at the Reichmuth Funeral Home, 21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE 68022. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME (402) 289-2222 | www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

