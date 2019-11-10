Pedrosa, Juan

Pedrosa, Juan October 20, 1928 - November 4, 2019 VISITATION: Tuesday, November 12, from 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at Westlawn-Hillcrest. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, November 14 at 11am at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 3601 N. 65th St., with Inurnment to follow in Westlawn-Hillcrest. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500

