Pedersen, Francis E.

Pedersen, Francis E. Age 89 - June 26, 2020 Weeping Water, NE. Died Friday in Louisville, NE. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10:30am Wednesday, July 1st, with Pastor Doug Olson at Oakwood Cemetery. VISITATION: 1-8pm Tuesday, June 30th, at Hammons Family Funeral Chapel. Memorials suggested to Louisville Care Center or donor's choice. Condolences or tributes to: www.hammonsfs.com HAMMONS FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES 207 West H Street, Weeping Water, NE 402-267-5544 | www.hammonsfs.com

