Pechar, John J. Jr. Oct 21, 1941 - Jul 24, 2018 Preceded in death by grandparents, parents; John J. Sr., Mary Pechar, sister Mary Ann (Bud) Staak, brothers Frank and Victor Pechar. Survived by wife Jean, brother, David Pechar, sister Ruth Ann Jameson, step daughter Kelly (Aaron) Nanfito, stepson Kraig (Angie) Kilton, step grandchildren Chad (Jamie) Nanfito, Brandon Nanfito, Kayla (Nick) Fisher, Claire Nanfito, Savannah Bonacci, Lauren Votta, A.J. Votta, Jack Kilton, Evie Kilton, nieces nephews, best friend Paul and Mary Warner, and choir buddie Dave (Frances) Hermsen, loving Caren Terrier Millie. John served in the United States Airforce from 1959 – 1963 in Louisiana. Visitation will be Monday from 6-8 with Rosary at 7 pm all at Kahler Dolce Mortuary Papillion. Memorial Mass will be Tuesday at 10:00 am at St Joseph Catholic Church 100 9th St, Springfield, NE. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St Papillion 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

