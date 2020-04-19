Pease, Lester H.

Pease, Lester H. November 24, 1945 - April 16, 2020 Preceded by parents: Ralph and Goldie Pease; and brother, Robert. Survived by sisters: Elizabeth Miller, Mary Jane Pease, and Linda Jones; brothers: Ralph, Albert, and Art; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and his ENCOR/DUET family. OPEN VIEWING: 9am-7pm, Tuesday, April 21, at Forest Lawn. Private Family Graveside Service in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

