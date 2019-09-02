Pearson-Perry, Nancy J. February 25, 1939 - August 28, 2019 Age 80. Nancy passed away in Omaha. She was a lifelong member of Benson Presbyterian Church, now Presbyterian Church of the Master, where she volunteered and sang for many years. Preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Fannie Jacobsen; and husbands, Richard Pearson and David Perry. She is survived by her daughters: Caron Sandefur (John Jr.), Tania VandenBroeke (Troy); grandchildren: Richard, John Allen, Reed, Brett; step-children: David Perry, Karen Rowlands, Gail Zink, Amy Uhlig; and a host of loving family and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday 10-11am, with FUNERAL SERVICE immediately following at 11am. all at Presbyterian Church of The Master, 10710 Corby Circle, Omaha. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Presbyterian Church of the Master. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 402-496-9000 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - www.RoederMortuary.com

