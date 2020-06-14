Pearson, Herman B. (aka) Papa Gator March 2, 1947 - June 11, 2020 Sunrise March 2, 1947. Sunset June 11, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Tuesday 11am, June 16, at Mount Hope Cemetary Omaha, with officiating pastor, Charles Nelson. Thomas Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

