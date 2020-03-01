Pearson, Dwayne Arden

Pearson, Dwayne Arden January 16, 1947 - February 7, 2020 Dwayne Arden Pearson, age 73, of Sun City, Arizona, passed away February 7, 2020, in Sun City. He was born January 16, 1947, in Omaha, NE, son of the late James "Jay" C. and Betty (Sallach) Pearson. Survivors include his wife, Deborah "Debb" of 50 years, Sun City, AZ; daughter, Catherine "Beth" (Mike) Geyer, Derry, NH; three granddaughters, Charlotte, Lilah and Alice Geyer, Derry, NH; two sisters, Elaina Ritonya and Debra (Richard) Swierczek, all of Omaha, NE; one brother, Daniel (Diane) Pearson, Malakoff, TX; two sisters-in law, Marilyn "Sue" (Gary) Bacon, Springfield, IL, and Toni (William) Taylor, Hamilton, TX; 13 nieces and nephews; and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews. In addition to his parents, Dwayne was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Tina Reyes and brother-in-law, Michael Ritonya. A CELEBRATION of LIFE for Dwayne will be June 27, 2020, at Faith Westwood United Methodist Church, Omaha, NE. Internment will follow at Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers, please consider donation to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) or to Bennevilla (bennevilla.org).

