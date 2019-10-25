Pazderka, Michael J. "Mike" July 1, 1957 - October 20, 2019 Beloved son, brother, uncle, friend, step-father, step-grandfather went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Mike is survived by his parents, William "Bill" and Antonette "Toni"; his siblings: Mary (Tim), Joanne (Steve), Joe (Margaret), Karen (Kevin), Anne (John) and Tosia (Jeremy); many nieces and nephews; his ex-wife, Debi, her children: Michael, Amanda and Cole; and her parents Ellen and Hans; many other relatives and dear friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 27, 5-7pm, at John A. Gentleman Mortuary (14151 Pacific Street), with VIGIL SERVICE AND ROSARY at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, October 28, at 10am, St. Leo's Catholic Church (1920 N 102nd St.). Private Internment. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to: Hospice House The Josie Harper Residence or Stephen's Center HERO Programs. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

