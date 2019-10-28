Pazderka, Michael J. "Mike" July 1, 1957 - October 20, 2019 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, October 28, at 10am at St. Leo's Catholic Church (1920 N 102nd St.). Private Interment of the Urn. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to: Hospice House: The Josie Harper Residence, or Stephen's Center HERO Programs. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

