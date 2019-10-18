Payne, Sandra Jo 1943 2019 Sandra Jo Payne, age 76, of Omaha, NE, formerly of the Maryville area, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE. Sandra was born on June 20, 1943 in Gentry, MO, to Joseph J. and Doris F. (Wilson) Vance. She attended Ravenwood High School and attended Omaha College of Health Careers. She was a certified medical assistant with Creighton University Pediatric Clinic. Sandra was a member of the Parnell United Methodist Church and attended Laura Street Baptist Church. She married Charles F. Payne on September 12, 1961 in Glenwood, IA. He preceded her in death on October 10, 2013. She was also preceded by her parents; and stepfather, Paul Herndon; great-granddaughter, Abigale Payne; sister, Darlene Hagg; and one niece and one nephew. Survivors include two sons, Charles (Lora) Payne and Stephen (Lois) Payne of Omaha, NE; two brothers, Larry Vance, Maryville, MO; Gerald (Kathy) Herndon, Holt, MO; two sisters, Marsha (David) Wilmes, Maryville, MO; and Linda (Curt) Jenkins, Ravenwood, MO; eight grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. SERVICE: 11am Monday, October 21st, at Price Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. Burial: Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, MO. The family will receive friends from 2-4pm Sunday, October 20th, at the Price Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com. Price Funeral Home, Inc. 120 East First Street, Maryville, MO 64468 | (660) 582-3176
