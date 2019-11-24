Payne, Robin K. June 3, 1958 - November 14, 2019 Omaha. Preceded in death by James C Binkerd II; and mother, Darlene. Survived by children, Christopher Payne, Lindsay (Brett) Becker, and Mathew Payne; granddaughters, Leela and Bryn Becker; family and friends. VISITATION: Monday from 57pm at Roeder Mortuary. Memorials to the family to be determined later. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

