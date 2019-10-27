Payne, Larry E. December 10, 1941 - September 27, 2019 Survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Virginia; children, Lisa (Steve) Turner and John (Roslyn) Payne; step-children, Larry Crosby and Robert Crosby; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; his large extended family and good friends. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday at 1pm at the Omaha National Cemetery. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory 72nd Street Chapel 1010 North 72nd Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

