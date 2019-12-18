Pavlik, Hollis A. "Holly" Age 57 Of Omaha. Survived by husband, Greg; children and grandchildren: Stacy (Brad) Maxon and their children Gage, Leila, and Koa of San Diego CA.; Elliot (Sarah) Pavlik of Moore OK.; Alex (Ashley) Pavlik and their daughter Jillian of Waverly; Sydney Pavlik and her daughter Audrey of Oak Harbor WA; Trey Pavlik and girlfriend, Gracie Harmon of Lincoln; mother, Barbara of Lincoln; sisters, Marla Carlson, Colleen (John) Carlson-Grodzicki; brothers, Jay (Shelly) Carlson and Troy (Krystal) Carlson. MEMORIAL MASS Saturday, 10am, with ROSARY at 9:40am. St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge Street. Celebration of Hollis' Life Friday, 6:30-9pm with Time of Remembrance at 7:30pm, Tiburon Golf Club, 10302 S. 168th Street. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to American Red Cross, or to your local Food Pantry to help families during this holiday season. THE NEBRASKA CREMATION SOCIETY 402-200-3366 | www.NebraskaCremation.com

