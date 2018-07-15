Paustian, Luella J. Sep 15, 1922 - Jul 10, 2018 Age 95, of Omaha. Preceded in death by husband of 71 years, James; parents, Herman and Josephine Schneider; brothers, Ed and Bob Schneider. Survived by sons, Tom (Donna) Paustian, Dwayne (Cheryl) Paustian; daughters, Renee (Douglas) Fox, Jayne Paustian; 4 granddaughters; 3 great grandsons; many other relatives and friends. VISITATION Tuesday, July 17, 2018, from 2-4pm at Braman Mortuary, 72nd St. Chapel. CELEBRATION OF LUELLA'S LIFE Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 4pm at Braman Mortuary, 72nd St. Chapel. Inurnment Graceland Park Cemetery. To leave a condolence, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY- 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 402-391-2171

