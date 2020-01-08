Paulson, William Harvey November 25, 1944 - December 31, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Dorothy Paulson. Survived by his wife Mary; brother, Leslie (Teresa) Paulson; daughter, Ruth (Neal) Allen; son, Elijah Paulson; grandchildren, Micah and Zivah Allen; numerous nephews, nieces and great-nephews and nieces. SERVICES will be Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Peace Church of the Brethren, 2605 Ave E, Council Bluffs, IA. Family will meet friends from 3-4pm and the Memorial Service will begin at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations in William's name to either Sword of the Spirit Christian School or to the Autism Society of Nebraska Omaha. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | westlawnhillcrest.com

