Paulson, James L. Age 72 Died in Fremont Tuesday, December 24. Valley-Resident, Partner in Lallman-Paulson Farm Management Company. He is survived by his wife, Ann; two sons, Justin Paulson (wife Tiffany) of Choteau, MT; and Travis Paulson (Celeste) of Runnels, IA; a brother, Seth Paulson (wife Kay); and sister, Ann Galley (husband Bob), both of Valley; six grandchildren: Leah, Anna, Tristan, Pierce, Cody, and Finley. He was preceded by his parents, Jack and Leona Paulson; and one sister, Sue Buckham. SERVICES: Saturday, December 28, at 10am, at the Presbyterian Church in Fremont. Rev. Mike Hill officiating. VISITATION: Friday, from 4-8pm, at Dugan Funeral Chapel with the family present from 6-8pm. There has been a memorial established to North Bend Presbyterian Church or the Dodge County 4-H. Interment: Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com. DUGAN FUNERAL CHAPEL 751 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont NE 68025 | (402) 721-2880

