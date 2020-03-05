Paulsen, Sharol S. "Shari" June 24, 1941 - March 3, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Larry; grandson, Jordan Teten; parents, Roy, Helen and Dora Wendt; brother, Bill Wendt. Survived by daughters: Julie (Loyd) Teten, Susan Heald, Erin (Jeff) Sturtevant; grandchildren: Jessica (Clayton), Harrison (Jamie) Dani (Hayden) Dalton, Zachary; eight great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and extended family: Craig (Jennifer) Kreifels, Jean Sturtevant, Lindsey Klassen, Tyson (Molly) Hermann, Shawn (Brittny) Hermann. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10:30am at Gretna United Methodist Church (11457 S. 204 St. Gretna, NE). For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - SOUTHWEST CHAPEL 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

