Paulsen, Patricia J. Peacefully passed away at the Josie Harper Hospice House on August 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on November 17, 1932 in Shelbyville, MO and moved to Nebraska as a child. She farmed with her husband, Gary and later assisted him in his real estate career, decorating his new construction model homes. Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Gary; her parents, Harve and Clara Wilson; infant sister, Nellie Wilson; grandson Reed Paulsen. She is survived by her children, Lezlie McPherson (Bob), Teri Andresen (Del), and Tracy Paulsen; sisters, Georgia Pokorney and Sandie Anderson (Duane); grandchildren, Ted Greguska, Tara Peterson (Chad), Kari Martinson (Ryan), and Carter Paulsen; great-grandchildren, Jack, Sam, Thea Greguska, and Mack, Cooper and Mae Peterson; nieces, nephews, and her caregiver, Megan Blobaum. FUNERAL SERVICES: Wednesday 11am at West Center Chapel. Interment: Blair Cemetery, Blair, NE. The family will receive friends Wednesday 9am until Service time. The family requests memorials to the Bethany Lutheran Food for Kids c/o Bethany Lutheran Church 4200 N 204th Street, Elkhorn, NE 68022. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

