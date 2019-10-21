Paulsen, Donald E. September 17, 1934 - October 17, 2019 The family will receive friends on Monday, October 21st from 10:30am to 11:30am at the West Center Chapel, followed by SERVICES at 11:30am. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.