Paul, Chris Chris Paul, age 85, of Urbana, IL, a longtime fan of the Cardinals, cowboy movies and animals, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Champaign, IL. Chris was born March 3, 1934 in Joliet, IL. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Molly Vieceli Paul of Joliet, IL, sister and brother-in-law JoAnne Sallese (Ed) of Peoria, IL, brother, Dr. Louis Vieceli, nephews-in-law, Brian O'Neill and Ken Seffron both of Omaha, NE. He is survived by sister-in-law, Pauline Vieceli, nieces and nephews, Carol Seffron, David Vieceli, Joan O"Neill, Lynne Miller (Paul) of Omaha, NE, Michael Vieceli of Lafayette, LA, Matt Vieceli (Heidi) of Lake Barrington, IL, Mark Vieceli (Tracey) of Greenville, SC, as well as many great nieces and nephews. A FUNERAL SERVICE will be at 10am, on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Resurrection Cemetery Chapel in Peoria, IL. Deacon Louis Tomlianovich will officiate. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family, who are making a charitable donation in Chris's name. Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences to www.wrightandsalmon.com

