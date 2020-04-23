Patterson, William Richard

Patterson, William Richard July 16, 1949 - April 22, 2020 VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, April 24th from 10:30am to 12:30am, at the West Center Chapel. Private INTERMENT: Friday, April 24th, Omaha National Cemetery. CELEBRATION OF LIFE to be announced at a later date. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

