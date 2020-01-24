Patterson, James "J.R." Age 88 James "J.R." Patterson, of Fremont, NE, passed away January 22, 2020. He was born in Moore, OK, on October 23, 1931 to the late Earl and Amy (Willis) Patterson. He was a pastor for the Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, J.R. was preceded in death by his first wife, Francene; brothers, Lon, Russel, Ed, and Harry Patterson; sister, Martha Daniels. He is survived by his wife, Susan; son, David (Denise) Patterson; daughters, Rebecca (Dennis) Crawford, Rachel (Mike) Liester; and a host of other family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, January 25, 2020, 10am, at Fremont Church of Christ, 4163 North Broad St., Fremont, NE. CHAPEL OF MEMORIES 9001 Arbor Street #111 | 402-551-1011 omahachapelofmemories.com

