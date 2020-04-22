Pattee, Carol A. (Becker) Age 81 Carol A. (Becker) Pattee, of Avoca, IA, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Omaha, NE. Survivors include her husband, Donald Pattee of Avoca, IA; children, Gary (Janet) Pattee of Avoca, IA; Lori (Mitch) Rew of Malvern, IA; Wendy (Chris) Dierking of Omaha, NE; Steve (Nicole) Pattee of Lakeville, MN; grandchildren: Ross Pattee, Tricia (Nathan) Stouder, Reed (Becky) Pattee, Michelle (Jeremy) Fritz, Caitlin Albright, Sam (Anna) Rew, Megan Pattee, Katie Pattee, and Sylvia and Andrew Dierking; five great-grandchildren; sister, Linda (Denny) Thomsen of Atlanta, GA. A CDC regulated public visitation will be held from 10am-7pm on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca, IA. A 2pm Private Family Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. Interment: Graceland Cemetery in Avoca. PAULEY JONES FUNERAL HOME 1304 N. Sawmill Dr., Avoca, IA | (712) 343-2453

