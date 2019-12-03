Patrick, Roger

Patrick, Roger November 1, 1937 - November 25, 2019 He died in Springfield, MO at age 82. Husband, father, son, brother, and friend, Roger was born in Omaha to Franklin Royce and Alice Fern Patrick. The family included brothers, Kenneth, Ronald, Frank and Dennis; and sister, Jean. Roger married Kathleen Hammerly in 1960. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ronnie and Frank; sister, Jean; grandson, Matthew Tucker; and beloved cat, Rachel. He is survived by his wife; his children, Debra Tucker, Dawn Patrick and Scott Patrick; 4 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. There will be a FUNERAL at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Bellevue on December 5th, 2019 at 2pm. He will be Interred in Graceland Park Cemetery in Omaha.

