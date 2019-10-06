Patera, Kathleen A.

Patera, Kathleen A. May 14, 1943 - October 4, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband, James G. Patera; daughter, Kimberly J. Patera, DVM; and parents, Mary and Alexander Kaczmarek. Survived by son, Kevin Patera (Dawn); granddaughter, Molly Patera; great-grandson, Parker Goering; sister, Lex Kaczmarek (Bill); brothers, Jim Kaczmarek (Karen), and Bob Kaczmarek (Peggy); nieces; grand-nieces; and grand-nephews. The family will Receive friends on Tuesday, October 8th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, October 9th, at 10:30am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 5801 Oak Hills Drive. Interment in St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Lydia House or Open Door Mission. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

