Patel, Bhailalbhai "B.B." April 6, 1934 - September 27, 2019 Bhailalbhai "B.B." Patel was born on April 6, 1934, son of Bhikabhai Patel and Funabaa Patel in Ras, India. He emmigrated to the United States in 1957, where he finished his Masters Degree. He worked as a Chemical Engineer and Manager of Digital Media Corporations. He Transitioned from this life on Friday, September 27, 2019. B.B. is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sharda Patel; 3 children and their families: Bryan Patel and his wife Jodi Meyer, Nita Fiala and her husband Roy Fiala, and Lisa Patel Stevens. He was a grandfather to 3 granddaughters, Rachael Fiala, and Allie and Chloe Meyer. He was a brother to 2 sisters who Transitioned before him, Dhai and Shanta Patel. He is also survived by his younger brother Ramesh Patel; his niece, Chetna Patel and her husband Dharmesh Patel; his nephew, Kamlesh Patel and his wife Pappu; and his nephew, Suresh and Jagruti. He was a great-uncle to 6 great-nieces and great-nephews. Private Family Services were held. In lieu of flower, please send donations to https://foodbankheartland.org/ John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

