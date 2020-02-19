Pate, Michael January 17, 1962 - February 17, 2020 Michael D. Pate, age 58, of Omaha, NE, died at 4:30am February 17, 2020 at Life Care Center in Omaha. He was born in Iowa City, IA on January 17, 1962 to James R. and Clela Ferne Toopes Pate. A 1981 graduate of North High School in Omaha, Michael was an eyeglass maker, retiring in 2016. He enjoyed fishing and video games. He was a beloved son, brother, and uncle. Michael is survived by his mother, Mrs. James Pate; siblings, Roberta Pate, Barbara Waltermeyer, James Pate, Edward Pate and Thomas Pate, all of Omaha; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father. FUNERAL SERVICES will be 1:30pm Friday at Reece Funeral Home in Ottumwa, IA with Pastor Mel Kendall officiating. Burial will be in Shaul Cemetery in Ottumwa. VISITATION begins at 2pm Thursday with the family present from 6-8pm Thursday.

