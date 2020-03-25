Paskins, Johnnie M.

Paskins, Johnnie M. July 12, 1946 - March 21, 2020 Preceded in death by brother, Oliver Whitaker. Survived by son, N'Namdi (Ruma) Paskins; siblings: Carolyn Gibson-Patrick, Linwood (Janice) Whitaker, Donnell (Augusta) Whitaker; host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. OPEN VIEWING: 8am-7pm Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Private family services. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Gilda's Club Kentuckiana and Buffet Cancer Center. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Road, Omaha NE (402) 451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

