Paska, Louis A. "Bud" August 10, 1939 - January 14, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Louis and Ann. Survived by wife, Virginia; sons, Jim and John; brother, Tom Paska (Mary); sister, Rita Hodges (Gary); brothers-in-law, Rich Kmiecik (Jackie), Ron Kmiecik (Diane), Bill Gradoville and Brother Jerome Kmiecik OSB; nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Sunday, 13pm, with Vigil Service 3pm, at the funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, 10am, St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Interment: St. John Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

