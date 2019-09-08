Pasco, Lester Dale

Pasco, Lester Dale February 1, 1945 - August 9, 2019 Born to Fred Harlan and Sybil Maxine Evelyn (Bryom) Pasco, he died at the age of 74 years, 6 months, and 8 days. Les married Sharon on November 16, 1973, and to this union they raised one son Mark. He served in the United States Navy, and then attended Peru State College, and University of Nebraska Lincoln, and worked as a Auditor for Teamsters-Laborers-and Engineers Union. Les is survived by his son Mark Pasco of Louisville, NE; brothers, Harlan Lee (Nancy) Pasco of Lincoln NE, and Larry (LaDonna) Pasco of Davey, NE. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon; and sister and brother-in-law, Sharon (George) Lloyd. No Public Services, only Private Family Burial. FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE | ( 402) 234-3985

