Paschang, Marie A. February 28, 1921 - January 10, 2020 Family will receive friends Thursday, January 16, 5-7pm, with 7pm VIGIL SERVICE at West Center Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday 10am at Christ the King Catholic Church. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

