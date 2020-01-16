Paschang, Marie A.

Paschang, Marie A. February 28, 1921 - January 10, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Joseph R. Paschang. Survived by children: William J. (Pam), Steve, Patricia, Teresa and Jeanne; two grandchildren, Kevin (Suki) and Scott; three great-grandchildren, Brandon, Madalyn and Noah. Family will receive friends Thursday, January 16th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, January 17th, 10am, Christ the King Catholic Church (654 S. 86th St.) GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1pm, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to V.N.A. Hospice, Christ the King Catholic Church or the Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

