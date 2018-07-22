Parys, Henrietta T. May 18, 1919 - Jul 20, 2018 Preceded in death by husband, Stanley "Steve"; parents; and 6 siblings. Survived by children, Mary Jo Parys, Bernadette Parys, Therese Parys, Kristine (Walt) Mills, Stephen Parys, and Mary Kay (Don) Krause; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren. VISITATION begins Monday 4pm, with 6:30pm WAKE SERVICE at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Tuesday 9:30am at the Mortuary to Holy Cross Catholic Church at 10am. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the Notre Dame Sisters, or St. Thomas More Endowment Fund. A special thank you to the members of her hospice team at Endless Journey for the excellent care she received. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.