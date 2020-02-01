Partusch, LorRaine "Lorni" August 9, 1963 - January 22, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Wayne "Pete" and Dolores "Dee" Bullis. Survived by husband, Tony; "daughter Bria"; brothers and sisters, Wayne "Butch" (Lorraine), Debi (Rick), Jeannie (John) and Mike (Shelly); nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, also many friends and colleagues. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, Feb. 8, 1-4pm, at Sons of Italy Hall (1238 So. 10th St., Omaha). KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

