Partusch, Joseph John III

Partusch, Joseph John III October 24, 1942 - December 9, 2019 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, December 13th, 10am, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery with military honors by U.S. Army and Ralston Am. Legion Post 373. Memorials are suggested to the Parkinson's Foundation. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.